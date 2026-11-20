The inaugural ceremony will feature 'Civilisations in Conversation -- Cultural Show', which will bring together music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- The World Is One Family', the presentation will highlight cultural links between India and Eurasia, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

All about the 3-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

The three-day forum, scheduled from November 20-22, will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to discuss the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries", the statement said.

The event aims to celebrate the "rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation", it added.

The initiative follows a proposal made by PM Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to set up a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The forum will also host exhibitions highlighting India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title 'Astitva – The Essence of our Existence'. The exhibition will present Delhi's history through archaeological findings dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, featuring excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other notable discoveries.

The 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll' will display an illustrated scroll showcasing India's epic and artistic traditions, the statement said.

Four thematic sessions will take place on November 21 and 22, with scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives participating. The discussions will focus on cultural forms such as music, performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; common traditions in art and architecture; language and literary heritage, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions, it added.

Row over Pakistan minister's visit for key SCO meet

A political row erupted after Pakistan's climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi to attend the forum. He is the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than 3 years.

Malik, who will head Pakistan's delegation at the event, is also the first Pakistani minister to visit India since the 4-day conflict between the two countries in May 2025. The clashes followed India's strikes on terrorist bases in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress social media chairperson and national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government should be “ashamed”. Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Manish Tewari said Islamabad had taken no action against terrorism targeting India.

The ministry of external affairs separately said in a statement on Friday that the forum was a “multilateral event within the SCO framework” and that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, which includes Pakistan.