Second sexual assault complaint filed against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

In a fresh development, a second young woman has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The victim has sent a detailed complaint via email to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph.

In her complaint, the woman alleges that Mamkootathil called her to a homestay on the pretext of marriage and then raped her. She states that Mamkootathil "brutally assaulted" her and even pressured her to conceive. The survivor also claims she did not file a police case earlier out of fear.

This marks the second complaint of its kind against the Congress leader, intensifying the controversy surrounding him. Rahul Mamkootathil is currently reported to be absconding following the sexual assault allegations.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on an email complaint submitted by five individuals. All complainants were third parties, and the woman involved had neither come forward nor filed a complaint.

The absence of her statement had stalled the investigation. Police had traced and contacted the woman during the probe, but she was unwilling to provide a formal testimony at the time. Officials had then indicated that her statement would have enabled them to invoke serious charges and proceed with an arrest.