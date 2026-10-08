Security tightened ahead of INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar for 3rd day

Security has been tightened around Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath Road and other parts of central Delhi ahead of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s protest for a third day on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police have deployed around 5,000 personnel and barricaded roads. The government has also approved the deployment of additional central paramilitary forces in Delhi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staging a sit-in against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday. (PTI)

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The Le Meridien roundabout, where protesters gathered on Wednesday, was also being covered as part of the security arrangements. Police said they have scanned footage from 150 body cameras worn during the protest and found footage of their personnel being targeted.

Officials said police had little time to make arrangements around the roundabout on Wednesday as the protest was largely impromptu. The deployment has now been strengthened in anticipation of a larger gathering on Thursday.

Deep Dive What are the main reasons behind the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The protests are primarily aimed at demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation due to alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as well as concerns raised by opposition lawmakers regarding his legitimacy as CEC. How has the Delhi Police prepared for the ongoing protests by the INDIA bloc? Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel and strengthened security with additional central paramilitary forces, setting up barricades and monitoring key locations to manage the protests effectively. What actions were taken against opposition leaders during the protests in Delhi? Police have reported incidents of manhandling involving opposition leaders, and many were detained while attempting to march to designated protest areas, which included arrests of prominent figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Opposition has hit the streets of the national capital since Tuesday. On Wednesday, Opposition lawmakers protested for over three hours, bringing central Delhi to a halt to push for Kumar’s resignation.

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Congress leaders for entering the headquarters of the All India Radio while trying to march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, police alleged that some Congress leaders manhandled women police personnel, bit male staff and attacked other personnel during the protest. Congress leaders alleged that their lawmakers and workers were dragged, thrashed and shoved into buses, resulting in injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, police alleged that some Congress leaders manhandled women police personnel, bit male staff and attacked other personnel during the protest. Congress leaders alleged that their lawmakers and workers were dragged, thrashed and shoved into buses, resulting in injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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HT reported the Union home ministry approved the deployment of 110 central paramilitary force companies in Delhi from October 8 to 12. As many as 111 companies have already been deployed. The Central Reserve Police Force will provide the largest contingent, with 85 companies. The deployment of seven companies of its specialised anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has also been approved.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will send seven companies, the Sashastra Seema Bal 10, and the Central Industrial Security Force one company from Thursday. One paramilitary company has a sanctioned strength of 120-130 personnel, of whom around 75-80 are generally deployed.

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On Wednesday, at least 200 INDIA bloc lawmakers first had lunch in Janpath and then attempted to march to Jantar Mantar but were stopped by a 5,000-strong police force at the intersection of Janpath and Ashoka Road, triggering an impasse.

For over three hours, the buses carrying opposition leaders were not allowed to proceed. A busy intersection was barricaded, bringing traffic to a halt on Ashoka Road, Raisina Road and Janpath.

Outside the Shangri La hotel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lay flat on her back on the street, clutching a copy of the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi resisted police attempts to put him inside a van for detention. The Gandhis and Congress workers were bundled into buses and detained. Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Barakhamba police station and released around 8pm.

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The show of strength by 13 parties was part of the Opposition’s plan to mount pressure on Kumar, days after an Indian Express investigation said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 and even wrote to the cabinet secretary. It was reported that election officials found their access to the ECI software curtailed by the central IT team.