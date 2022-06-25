Home / India News / 'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars
'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars

Uddhav Thackeray has been authorised by the Shiv Sena national executive to take action against the rebels. 
Uddhav Thackeray chaired the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on Saturday at the party headquarters.&nbsp;
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Shiv Sena national executive on Saturday passed six resolutions amid the ongoing political crisis of Maharashtra as Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the Eknath Shinde faction against using the name of his father Balasaheb Thackeray. Earlier in the day, rebel MLADeepak Kesarkar announced that the rebel faction would be known as Shiv Sena Balasaheb and they will not merge with any party. The Shiv Sena national executive decided to take action against anyone using the name of Sena or Thackeray. "Uddhav Ji said if they want to seek votes, they must do so in their fathers' names," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said after the meeting which Uddhav attended in person. Also Read: 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs served disqualification notice, must reply by Monday

Here are the main takeaways of the Sena's national executive meeting:

1. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is authorised to take legal action against the rebel MLAs.

2. All elections will be fought under the name of Uddhav Thackeray.

3. The party belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray and nobody is authorised to use his name and form a new group.

4. There will be no compromise on the ideology of a united Maharashtra.

5. The Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray will not be compromised.

6. The Shiv Sena will take legal action against those using Balasaheb's name and will also approach the Election Commission.

As Sena readies its action against the rebels, 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, were served disqualification notices by the deputy speaker of the assembly, asking them to file their reply by 5.30pm on Monday.

Parallel to Sena's national executive meeting, the rebel MLAs held a meeting in the Guwahati hotel they are staying. Deepak Kesarkar said there is a misunderstanding that the rebels have left the party. "We have just separated our faction," he said adding that the rebel faction will go to the court seeking recognition.

    HT News Desk

