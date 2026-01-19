'Selective targeting of India unfair, unjustified': Jaishankar on Ukraine conflict

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India is being singled out unfairly on global issues and made it clear that such selective treatment is not right or justified. He made these remarks while holding talks with Poland’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi. EAM Dr S Jaishankar also urged Poland to show zero tolerance towards terrorism in India's neighbourhood. (ANI/File Photo)

Jaishankar said the world is going through a period of major change and uncertainty, and in such times, countries must be treated equally. Referring to the Ukraine conflict, he said India has always shared its views openly and believes that blaming or targeting India selectively does not make sense, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified,” he said.

Talks held amid global “churn” During the meeting, Jaishankar said India and Poland, though located in different regions, are both facing their own challenges and opportunities in a changing world. He stressed that it was important for the two countries to exchange views regularly and strengthen cooperation.

The minister also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, which raised bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. He said both sides would review the Action Plan 2024-28 to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, technology and innovation.

Strong message on terrorism Jaishankar urged Poland to maintain zero tolerance towards terrorism and warned against supporting or encouraging terrorist networks in India’s neighbourhood, ANI said. He noted that cross-border terrorism remains a serious concern for India.

“Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. I hope at this meeting to discuss some of your recent travels to the region. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood,” he added.

India-Europe ties gaining momentum Jaishankar’s remarks also fit into India’s broader engagement with Europe. As reported earlier by Hindustan Times, he has said India’s relationship with Europe is ready to grow further and can bring more stability to the global economy and politics during uncertain times.

India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy, not war, are the only way forward in global conflicts like Ukraine, a position reiterated recently at the United Nations.

(With inputs from ANI)