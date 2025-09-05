At UN, India backs 'diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine conflict'

India at the United Nations reaffirmed its stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward to end the conflict in Ukraine and said that New Delhi stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict. India's ambassador to the UN, P Harish, underlined how an early end to the conflict in Ukraine is in the interest of everyone.(File Image/ANI)

The remarks were delivered by India's ambassador to the UN, P Harish, on Thursday (US local time).

Speaking on the General Assembly Debate- 'The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine', Ambassador Harish said, "India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield."

He underlined how an early end to the conflict in Ukraine is in the interest of everyone.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'. India stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict", he said.

The Ambassador mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in touch with President Putin, President Zelensky and European leadership on the evolving situation.

"We believe all these diplomatic efforts hold the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for a lasting peace", Ambassador Harish said.

He brought to attention that India has consistently advocated that the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, no matter how insurmountable such a course may appear.

"The wholehearted participation and commitment of all stakeholders are critical for lasting peace", he said.

Noting that India welcomes recent positive developments in this direction, Ambassador Harish said, "We endorsed the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We appreciate the progress made at the Alaska Summit. We also note the subsequent diplomatic efforts by the US President in engaging with the Ukrainian President and European leaders in Washington, DC".

"We continue to note with regret that the collateral consequences of the conflict, including prices of fuel, are affecting the world at large and particularly the countries of the Global South, which have been left to fend for themselves. From our perspective, it is critical that their voices are heard, and their legitimate concerns duly addressed.", he added.

Ambassador P Harish highlighted that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict continues to be people-centric, providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to the friends and partners in the Global South, including some of the neighbours who are facing economic distress.

Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a conversation with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and highlighted that India supports an early end to the conflict. He also discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ukraine FM Sybiha said that they rely on India's "authoritative voice" and active support in broader international peace efforts.