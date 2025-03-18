Jaishankar meets Ukrainian foreign minister, discuss efforts to end conflict

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the latest developments in the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar and Andrii Sybiha met hours before a crucial phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire (X/DrSJaishankar)

The two leaders, who met on the margins of the Raisina Dialogue, also inaugurated Ukraine’s new consulate in Mumbai. They met hours before a crucial phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire.

Jaishankar said in a social media post that Sybiha briefed him on the peace negotiations. “Appreciated his sharing the Ukrainian assessment of the peace negotiations,” he said.

“Today’s inauguration of new Consulate General of Ukraine in Mumbai and signing of protocol agreement on visa-free travel for officials will further our bilateral engagement,” Jaishankar added.

Sybiha, in a separate social media post, said he had a detailed conversation about the path to peace.

Referring to the opening of the new Ukrainian consulate, Sybiha said: “Even during wartime, we are expanding our diplomatic presence in India. This demonstrates our willingness to increase bilateral trade, cooperation, and dialogue.”

Sybiha lauded India’s technological advancements and added: “With Ukraine’s war-driven innovation and know-how, the technological cooperation between our countries has a lot of potential.”

Sybiha also participated in a session at the Raisina Dialogue focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He was one of several foreign ministers and senior officials whom Jaishankar met on the sidelines of the conference on geopolitics.

At a meeting with Nepal’s foreign minister Arzu Deuba, Jaishankar discussed bilateral cooperation. Deuba said in a social media post that they took stock of bilateral ties and identified ways for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges.

“I expressed my appreciation for India’s Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal’s continued prioritization of relations with India,” she said.

Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation. Khaleel said on social media they discussed development cooperation and explored ways to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Jaishankar also met UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell and discussed bilateral, regional and global security issues. His meeting with Luxembourg’s foreign minister Xavier Bettel focused on UN reform, the situation in Ukraine and the India-EU partnership.

At a meeting with Filipino foreign minister Enrique Manalo, Jaishankar had a wide-ranging discussion on connectivity, maritime, infrastructure and deepening Asean partnership.

Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa, at their meeting, discussed digital tech, connectivity and food security, and an upcoming summit of BIMSTEC in Bangkok that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maris said the two sides reaffirmed their “commitment to deeper partnership for peace, prosperity and connectivity across the regions”. He said he looked forward to meeting Jaishankar again at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

Jaishankar also met International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, Antigua and Barbuda foreign minister Chet Greene, Latvian foreign minister Braze Baiba, and Peru’s foreign minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo.