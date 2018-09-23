Self-styled godman held for allegedly killing woman in Puducherry, cops suspect ‘human sacrifice’

A self-styled godman has been arrested in Puducherry for allegedly killing a 28-year-old woman who was found dead near a temple in Villianoor on Friday. The police is suspecting it to be a case of human sacrifice.

Krishnaveni was found dead near a Kaali temple with deep injuries on her neck.

When the police probed family of the deceased, they learned that Krishnaveni had left from her house on Thursday night to visit a nearby temple and did not return.

The woman’s husband Ashokraj, 32, later revealed about the godman’s connection with his family, following which, the police arrested the godman named Govindaraj.

During the enquiry, the police confirmed the godman had killed Krishnaveni but were yet to come to a conclusion as to whether it was a case of human sacrifice.

“Since we found flowers and ritual items near the body of Krishnaveni, we have been grilling the godman suspecting him of human sacrifice ritual,” a police official told HT.

The police personnel also said that they retrieved seven sovereigns of gold ornaments, that belonged to Krishnaveni, from Govindaraj.

Following this incident, K Renganathan, Superintendent of Police, Puducherry west region urged women not to follow and involve in any superstitious acts.

“We urge people Puducherry not to believe godmen who ask them to come for rituals at nights. If anyone demands women to come alone at nights for rituals, they can lodge a complaint with Puducherry Police,” the official told HT.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 10:10 IST