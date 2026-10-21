Delhi court orders release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after 7 days in Jantar Mantar trespassing case

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered release of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after their five days custody was extended by two more days on October 19.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on October 13. (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritu Raj, acting as the SEM, passed the release order after accepting the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka, according to Bar and Bench.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Delhi Police had earlier sought an extension of judicial custody by three more days.

“Truth has triumphed,” said Das after the release order by SEM court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CJP leaders challenge order against custody extension

{{^usCountry}} The development comes after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the CJP leaders challenging the SEM court's order extending their judicial custody till October 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the CJP leaders challenging the SEM court's order extending their judicial custody till October 21. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea after the high court refused to entertain it.

During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Abhik Chimni, counsel for the petitioners, about their ages. Chimni informed the court that Saurav Das was 27 years old and Ashutosh Ranka was 32.

“Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z? Court is informed that people born after 1997 are Gen Z. Then you are not Gen Z," the court remarked.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the court's remarks. He shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, captioning it, "The only person who qualifies as a Gen Z.

Das and Ranka's arrest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two were first detained and subsequently sent to judicial custody on October 13 for allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 19, the SEM extended the judicial custody by two days after Delhi Police claimed their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.”

In its order, the SEM court said Das and Ranka’s conduct showed a lack of respect for the law and raised serious concerns about their potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

It also noted their “habitualness” in calling for protests in de-notified areas. The court further rejected the sureties submitted for Das and Ranka, finding them unfit.

‘Barricade there for a purpose’: Delhi HC

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the Wednesday hearing, the Delhi HC also questioned the petitioners' conduct, pointing out that they were at the forefront of the protest and had allegedly breached barricades despite not having permission.

"Barricade is there for a purpose… and when you break the barricade, there is a chance of 10-20 people coming," the court told duo's lawyer Abhik Chimni, referring to incidents of “arson” and unrest in other countries.

“We are seeing what is happening outside our country... Arson etc. You may have started with something you say is peaceful. For that purpose you take police permission which is to prevent unwanted persons who join your group and spoil your name,” Bar and Bench quoted the high court as observing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained? They were detained over allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Why was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended? The Special Executive Magistrate extended their custody by two days, citing concerns about public peace and security. Why did the Delhi High Court not hear their challenge to the custody extension? The court said the appropriate remedy was to challenge the SEM’s order before the sessions court. Das and Ranka withdrew their petition.