Sena, NCP, Cong eye final round of talks

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:02 IST

MUMBAI Talks for the formation of a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in Maharashtra may be in the final phase, with a conclusive round of deliberations set to begin from Wednesday.

Following a meeting between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, top state leaders from the two parties are expected to meet in Delhi Wednesday, in the presence of their national leaders. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of party MLAs at Matoshree on November 22, which will be key in view of the recent developments .

There was confusion following Pawar’s statements on Monday that he had not discussed government formation with Gandhi, but just apprised her of the situation in Maharashtra. Rubbishing talks of confusion, Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that his party will form a strong and stable government soon. “A Shiv Sena-led government will be formed in Maharashtra soon...We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead the government,” Raut said in New Delhi. “Such statements are creating confusion among leaders, MLAs and workers of the three parties. It may be because of the divide within their leadership over supporting the Sena to form the government, but it gives room to the BJP,” a former minister and Congress leader said.

In Delhi, the Congress and NCP leaders will discuss the common minimum programme, road map for the three-party government and power-sharing formula. Once approved by the central leadership, it will be discussed with the Sena. The formula includes chief ministership for the Sena, and deputy CM posts for the NCP and Congress and sharing of ministerial berths and key portfolios.

The meeting between the two parties was scheduled for Tuesday, but was cancelled owing to the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Smaller allies — Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Paksha, Jogendra Kawade of People’s Republican Party, and representatives from Samajwadi Party — are expected to attend the meeting. Congress’s national leaders Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge met Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10, Janpath, on Tuesday afternoon. It is not clear if the leaders will be part of the team meeting the NCP leaders in Delhi. According to a Congress leader, the two parties decided not to waste more time as it could give room to the BJP to try to stake a claim. “After Pawar’s statements, a few MLAs from the Congress and NCP intimated their leaders that the BJP was getting in touch with them. The two parties took this seriously,” a top Congress leader from the state said. A BJP leader who was earlier with the NCP said the BJP was in touch with 10-15 MLAs from the Congress and NCP