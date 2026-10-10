Seven killed, 22 injured in Khavda renewable park crash

A total of seven workers were killed and 20-22 others injured when a trailer and a truck collided head-on in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday morning, police said.

India News

“The incident took place on the road from the RE Park check post towards the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. Two large vehicles, a trailer and a truck, in which labourers were travelling, met in a head-on collision. One vehicle overturned onto the other after losing balance,” Kutch West superintendent of police Vikas Sunda said.

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Police posted at the check post reached the spot immediately and arranged a crane from nearby companies to pull out the labourers who were trapped, he said. “At GK General hospital, treatment of 20 to 22 people is under way, and seven people have died,” he said.

Kutch collector Anil Ranavasiya told reporters that a pickup van carrying about 30 to 32 labourers of a company collided with a truck near Khavda and overturned. Four of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh while one was from Bihar. Two drivers were among the injured, the collector said.

The injured were brought to the district hospital in Bhuj and teams of RTO and police personnel had been sent to determine how and why the crash took place, he said.