Shah to attend key global meet, focus on curbing terror funding

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the third ministerial “No Money For Terror” (NMFT) conference being organised by the Indian government during November 18 and 19, in which representatives of 75 countries will participate to discuss terrorist financing and related issues, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Discussions at the third NMFT conference being held in New Delhi will focus on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

“The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community,” the ministry said.

Shah, the ministry said, will participate in the conference and convey India’s determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.

“This conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019),” the MHA said. “It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing.”

Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years, the MHA said. “The pattern of violence differs in most theatres, but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts. Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and large ungoverned spaces,” it said. “The involvement of a complaint state often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing.”

Asserting that India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades and hence it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations, the statement said: “In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October — the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.”

The forthcoming NMFT conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations, it said.