Kapil Gujjar, who fired shot at Shaheen Bagh, inducted by BJP; expelled within hours

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:31 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was left red-faced on Wednesday after it inducted 23-year-old Kapil Gujjar who was arrested earlier this year for opening fire at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Facing flak on social media, the BJP made a u-turn within hours and expelled Gujjar.

Citing his controversial involvement in the Shaheen Bagh shooting incident, the BJP’s Ghaziabad unit stated that the party wasn’t aware of Gujjar’s role. The party has decided to show the exit route to Gujjar after learning about his criminal act.

Gujjar was detained by the police on February 1 this year following the firing incident and was booked for opening fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held since December last year. He was later sent to two-day police custody.

On being detained by the police, the man was caught on camera saying, “No other community will have a say in this country. Only Hindus will.”

Hindustan Times had reported that Gujjar, who opened fire less than 150 metres away from the Shaheen Bagh protest site, had told investigators he purchased the country-made pistol seven years ago for “celebratory firing” during his brother’s wedding. He, however, claimed that he does not remember the name of the person from whom he purchased it, or how much he paid.