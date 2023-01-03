Shahi Eidgah mosque panel files plea against survey order

Agra

The management committee of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on Monday filed an objection against a court order for a survey of the mosque.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We moved applications before the additional civil judge in Mathura on Monday,” said Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary of the management committee. “These included objections against the order for a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by court ameen. The order passed without hearing us needs to be recalled.”

The civil judge on December 8 ordered the survey of the mosque by court ameen, or staff appointed by the court.

There was no hearing on the matter because of a condolence meeting on the death of a lawyer. The case will be taken up on January 20.

“We have filed our objections against the order, apprising the court that it was attained by the petitioner while misleading the court stating incorrect facts,” Ahmed said. “We were not even heard on the application moved in the fresh petition, as we had not received the summons of the case.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Hindu petitioners have yet not taken steps for seeking ameen’s report in compliance of the order and will have to take fresh steps for having the survey of mosque conducted,” he said.

Sandeep Sharma, counsel for the Hindu petitioners, said he had no information about any objections filed in the case. “We have neither been informed nor any copies of the objections filed in our case are being provided to us,” Sharma said.

The court ordered the ameen to conduct inspection of the site after informing the parties to the suit and submit a report along with a map of the spot.

The petitioners in the case are Vishnu Gupta, the Delhi-based president of Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, and Surjit Singh Yadav, vice-president of the outfit and a resident of Gurugram. They filed the case on behalf of Bhagwan Bal Krishna Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj, considered the personification of the deity Lord Krishna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioners sought the shifting of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, claiming that it was built on 13.37 acres of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust after the alleged demolition of a temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the petitioners’ counsel Shailesh Dube had said on December 24.

The petition also challenged the settlement dated October 12, 1968, between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Eidgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967, and sought cancellation of the judgment and the decree based on it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON