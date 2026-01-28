In Shankaracharya vs Yogi row, Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner hands resignation: ‘Deeply pained’

A GST Deputy Commissioner posted in Ayodhya reportedly resigned from service on Tuesday, saying he was protesting against what he described as “objectionable” remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotish Peeth Badrinath, sits with followers outside his Magh Mela camp in protest (AP)

Prashant Kumar Singh said his decision was driven by deep anguish over what he termed recent attempts to divide the country along caste and religious lines, allegedly originating from the “holy land of Prayagraj,” news agency PTI reported. He said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country’s elected leadership.

“Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this,” the news agency quoted Singh as saying.

Resignation ‘in support of Constitution’ Singh said his resignation was a mark of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath, Union home minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.

“I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India,” he added.

According to PTI, he specifically referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against the chief minister, calling them inappropriate.

“From the holy land of Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has made objectionable remarks against our state’s elected leader, who is constitutionally holding the post,” Singh said.

What's the Ayodhya controversy The resignation comes amid an ongoing row involving Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Avimukteshwaranand had criticised UP CM Adityanath after police stopped him and his followers from proceeding in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18, as reported by HT earlier.

A day after the incident, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order stating that no religious leader could be enthroned as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth until the disposal of an appeal.

Following the notice, Avimukteshwaranand has been sitting on protest outside his camp at the mela campus, abstaining from food and water. He has demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela also visited the saint at his sit-in protest outside the Mela camp. Alleging an insult to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers gathered at Subhash Chauraha in Civil Lines and staged a protest on Tuesday.

‘Bound by service rules, but not emotionless’ Singh said that as a government servant, he was constrained by service rules but could not remain indifferent. “I am bound by the Uttar Pradesh service rules. I draw my salary from the state and my family depends on it. I am not an emotionless person,” he said.

He added that if such conduct continued, he would oppose it while remaining within the constitutional and service limits applicable to government employees.

“If such conduct continues against my state and its head, then while remaining within my constitutional and service boundaries as an employee, I will oppose it. That is why I have submitted my resignation today,” Singh said.