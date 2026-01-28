Standoff between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Magh Mela administration enters day 10

The standoff between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Mela administration continued for the tenth consecutive day at the ongoing Magh Mela-2026 on Tuesday, on the banks of the Sangam. Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela visited the saint at his sit-in protest outside the Mela camp, which has been ongoing since January 18, and expressed his support. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotish Peeth Badrinath, sits with followers outside his Magh Mela camp in protest (AP)

The veteran politician asserted that over 100 crore Hindus stand firmly with Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Later, tweeting photos of his meeting with the saint, Vaghela posted: “Today, on the sacred land of Prayagraj, I had the privilege of meeting Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Ji of the Jyotish Peeth and received his blessings. His clear and fearless voice in safeguarding the Sanatan tradition, awakening Dharma, and demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter is giving new direction to society. In this sacred struggle for the protection of Dharma and culture, our full support is with him.”

Meanwhile, a group of sadhus and seers began a unique form of penance on Tuesday as a mark of respect and solidarity with Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Led by Mahamandaleshwar Computer Baba, a large number of seers commenced Dhuni Sadhana, a rigorous penance involving sitting near a fire, in front of the camp. This practice, traditionally known as Dhuni Tapa and performed by Vaishnava saints, involves sitting surrounded by fire.

Congress, SP workers protest

Alleging an insult to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a large number of Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers gathered at Subhash Chauraha in the Civil Lines area and staged a protest on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information about the demonstration, police personnel from the Civil Lines and two other police stations were deployed at the spot. Around 4 pm, when protesting leaders began raising slogans over the alleged insult to the Shankaracharya, police attempted to stop them. During the intervention, police personnel reportedly snatched banners and placards from the protesters, leading to a heated verbal altercation between the two sides.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders stated that any insult to saints and seers would prove to be the “final nail in the coffin” for the BJP government.