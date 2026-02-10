Sharad Pawar's health stable, recovering well, says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic

Dr Simon Grant, Physician and Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, on Tuesday confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar is stable and recovering well, adding that his vital parameters are within normal limits and his overall clinical condition continues to improve. Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday provided an update on the health of Sharad Pawar, stating that the senior leader is currently in good health. (PTI)

In an official statement, Dr Grant said that the mild discomfort noted at the time of admission has improved with ongoing medical management.

"As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic's established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored," the statement said.

It added that further decisions regarding the course of care would be taken based on his clinical progress. The hospital also appealed to party workers and well-wishers to avoid gathering within the premises to ensure that routine patient care is not disrupted.

"Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will be shifted to Pune or Mumbai will be taken once the medical reports are received. "Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal," he said.

Rohit Pawar also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to avoid inconveniencing other patients. "I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on Monday, and his daughter Supriya Sule said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.