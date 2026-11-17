A world of more variables and less cohesion could emerge from the transition the global order is undergoing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on November 14 (Saturday).

Jaishankar said the new world could be more transactional, marked by sharper competition. (HT Photo)

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In a conversation with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar, he said the new world could be more transactional, marked by sharper competition.

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"It would be a much more, I would say, a world of more variables...it will definitely be...a much more complex world, and one less predictable, because there are more players, and more self-centred in a way," he said.

Jaishankar said the new order will not "come out of the blue", but will be an evolution of the "current order". And the new order taking shape, he explained, will be more multipolar and transactional with more centres of autonomous decision-making.

"That will be the culture or the ethos of the era that we are moving into. So I would, you know, not want you to get a sort of picture of anarchy—but definitely sharper competition, more national assertions, and in that sense, inherently more unstable," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Like other countries, Jaishankar said, India too aspires to play a new role in the new world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like other countries, Jaishankar said, India too aspires to play a new role in the new world. {{/usCountry}}

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"I mean, obviously, we hope and we reasonably expect that the new order, for example, would have a much stronger role of India or much stronger influence by India. But I mean, that's a very Indian perspective.

"I am sure there are other countries in the world who have similar hopes and expectations...I think the general acceptance is the new order would be more multipolar, that there'd be many more centres of autonomous decision-making. Countries overall would be much more national in their choices and in their decisions," he said.

Jaishankar acknowledged that the world was “in a mess” and navigating “very stormy seas” with global headwinds, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, the grim situation in Sudan and Central Africa, and the volatility in food and fuel prices.