Home / India News / Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 07:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Shimla
People coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul(AFP)
         

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway number 22 was blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday, police said.  Major cracks developed on the road after the landslide at Waknaghat, they said, adding that there was no possibility of opening the road till Tuesday morning.

The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience.

Similarly, people coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul, they said.

