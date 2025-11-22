Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday lost his cool at a section of the media persons for allegedly pitting him against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy by sharing false information to provoke sensational statement. Shivakumar loses cool at reporters for 'pitching him against Kumaraswamy' by sharing false info

He even warned them of dire consequences.

During a press conference related to the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Bengaluru Development Authority , a few journalists sought Shivakumar’s reaction on Kumaraswamy’s purported statement on Saturday that the Karnataka government would collapse anytime soon and that he was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Slamming Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said he may file a defamation suit against the Union minister for such statement.

Moments later, his team discovered that Kumaraswamy, who is JD second-in-command, had not said anything like that.

At an event to commemorate the silver jubilee of JD, Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that some "explosive developments" were in the offing and asked his cadres to "remain close to the people and respond to their hardships".

His statement was made in the wake of power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Learning about journalists misquoting Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar turned angry and said he will make them repent for pitching him against the Union minister without any reason.

Later, a statement issued by the deputy chief minister’s office condemned the behaviour of the reporters who allegedly shared false information while asking question.

Requesting media houses not to air the objectionable portion from the press conference, the statement said, "The Dy CM expressed deep dissatisfaction over the media giving such wrong information and receiving such a response when asking questions. One should not create false information and ask false questions. The Dy CM said that this will harm the honor, dignity and trust of the media".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.