Shivraj Chouhan leads delegation to Mohan Yadav over Kosmi demolition row

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan, the chief minister’s residence, on Thursday evening to address the controversial Kosmi eviction row in Sehore district.

A BJP leader said Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal initially held discussions for about an hour before others joined. (CMO)

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Chouhan, who led a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and tribal leaders from the region, apprised the chief minister of recent events in Kosmi village in Sehore district and the action taken against the tribal community, a brief statement from the chief minister’s office said.

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A BJP leader who was part of the delegation said Shivraj Chouhan, Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal initially held discussions for about an hour before others joined.

The meeting followed buzz about friction within the ruling party after the state forest department and district administration carried out a demolition drive in Kosmi, in the Budhni assembly constituency — Chouhan’s seat for 20 years when he was the chief minister.

Chouhan had responded sharply to the demolition drive. “Why is action being taken against those who voted for the BJP? It is because of their votes that we won elections, and it is because of their votes that Mohan ji became the CM,” Chouhan said before the chief minister ordered an inquiry into the episode.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior BJP leader said the state unit president stepped in. “BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal took the initiative to resolve the dispute cordially. All is well between them now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior BJP leader said the state unit president stepped in. “BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal took the initiative to resolve the dispute cordially. All is well between them now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The delegation that accompanied Shivraj Chouhan to Thursday’s meeting included state BJP president and senior MLA Hemant Khandelwal, Budhni MLA Ramakant Bhargava, and members of the Scheduled Tribe community.

The CMO said the delegation presented a memorandum to the chief minister, who assured them that the entire matter was being investigated with utmost seriousness. “Justice will be served to everyone,” he said, adding that they could find a practical solution through dialogue.

Budhni MLA Ramakant Bhargava claimed the government had accepted their demands. “He assured the affected families of land leases in Singhpur village and promised an inquiry into the role of forest development corporation officials,” Bhargava said.

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Tribals in Kosmi had been protesting for the last five days after homes of 12 families were demolished on October 11. They had planned to protest in Bhopal but returned after the meeting with the chief minister.