Shot in stomach, Bihar driver keeps driving to get 15 passengers to safety

A jeep driver in Bihar's Bhojpur district, despite sustaining bullet injuries in his stomach, drove kilometres to rescue his passengers to safety, news agency PTI reported.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. According to the police, the jeep driver, Santosh Singh, was returning from a “Tilak” ceremony with 14-15 passengers.

Two armed bike-borne miscreants chased Singh's jeep and opened fire on the vehicle. A bullet hit Singh's stomach and left him severely bleeding. Despite the unbearable pain, Singh mustered the courage to drive the jeep for a few more kilometres to escape armed miscreants and ensure the safety of his passengers.

Singh managed to reach a safe place, and the jeep passengers informed the police. Police claimed they immediately reached the spot and took Singh to the nearest hospital.

An official said that the bullet had been removed from Singh's stomach following surgery at a hospital in Ara. “He is out of danger…but he will remain under observation of doctors for some more days”, said Rajiv Chandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Jagdishpur.

The Times of India reported that the bullet injury had damaged Singh's entire intestine. “He underwent major surgery, and while the damaged parts have been repaired, he will remain under observation for at least a week. At present, his condition is stable,” Dr Vikash Singh told TOI.

Singh's family members have registered a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the armed miscreants.

Initial investigations revealed that the two accused had targeted another vehicle in the area on the same day. Police have also prepared sketches of the accused and sought the help of local villagers to establish their identities.

A forensic team and the district intelligence unit have been engaged to assist the investigation, the SDPO said. “Further investigation is ongoing, and we have also recorded the driver's statement,” he added.

