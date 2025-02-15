Sidda expresses wish to be longest serving CM

The statement of chief minister Siddaramaiah that he is set to create history to become Karnataka’s longest-serving CM, has raised concerns within his party, particularly for his deputy, DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks about setting new “records” have heightened tensions within the party, particularly unsettling Shivakumar, weeks after he hinted at a power-sharing arrangement between them. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

During a recent television interview, the veteran leader expressed his desire to surpass former chief minister D Devaraj Urs’ tenure of seven years and seven months, a record that has stood for decades.

Siddaramaiah, who has built his political career on the principles of Urs’ Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) ideology, emphasised his long-standing commitment to public service. “I have already set records by presenting 15 budgets and completing a full term as CM (2013-2018), much like Urs. I have spent 40 years in politics, serving as a minister and leader, all due to the people’s support. I firmly believe in setting new benchmarks,” he added.

When asked about his political future, Siddaramaiah admitted that he had considered stepping away from electoral politics after the 2023 assembly elections. “However, I am under immense pressure from my supporters and well-wishers to continue. I am confident that I will complete another full term and lead the Congress to victory in 2028,” he said.

The chief minister’s allies, including home minister G Parameshwara and industries minister MB Patil, quickly endorsed his leadership. Parameshwara, a senior Dalit leader, expressed his full support, saying, “Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure as the CM. I sincerely hope he breaks the record for the longest-serving chief minister.” Patil echoed these sentiments, adding that Siddaramaiah will also lead the party into the next assembly elections.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, has been cautious about his next political move. Concerned that Siddaramaiah’s loyalists may try to weaken his influence within the party, Shivakumar has been wary of efforts to unseat him as the KPCC chief, a move that could level the playing field for other CM aspirants.

In response to Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Shivakumar, in an interview with the same TV channel, offered a cryptic reply when asked about his chances of becoming chief minister. “Efforts might fail, but prayers never do,” he said, reinforcing his reputation for frequent temple visits, a practice that has drawn criticism from some within his party as “soft Hindutva”.

Meanwhile, as internal party manoeuvres continued, Shivakumar’s detractors — Parameshwara, PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, and cooperation minister KN Rajanna — were reportedly in Delhi, lobbying with senior Congress leaders to replace him as the KPCC chief.

While this political manoeuvring unfolded, Shivakumar opted for a different approach, choosing to attend the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj along with his family and spiritual guru. He later participated in the Kumbh Mela at T Narasipura in Mysuru, where the rivers Kaveri, Kapila, and Spatika Sarovara converge. Sharing his spiritual experience, Shivakumar posted, “I took part in the Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangama, performed ‘Ganga aarti,’ and prayed to God. I am overwhelmed with devotion after taking the holy dip.”