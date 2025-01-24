Sidda gets Lokayukta clean chit in land case

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family have been cleared of wrongdoing in the ongoing investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case by the Lokayukta, three people familiar with the matter said. Siddaramaiah (ANI)

The people, speaking anonymously, added that the anti-corruption police department’s findings indicate that although MUDA officials violated regulations during the land denotification and conversion processes, there is no evidence suggesting any wrongdoing by Siddaramaiah or his wife. With the report highlighting serious lapses by MUDA commissioners and revenue officials, the Lokayukta has sought legal advice regarding possible action against them, the people said.

With reports of the chief minister and his wife being cleared doing the rounds on Thursday, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Subramanya Rao, the inspector general of police (Lokayukta) said that no report has been submitted to the Lokayukta headquarters in Bengaluru from the Mysuru office, which is probing the matter. “When we get the report, we will ratify it before submitting it to the court. The next court hearing on the matter is on Monday. So, we have to submit the report by Saturday,” he told HT.

The dispute centres around a three-acre plot in Mysuru’s Devanur 3rd Stage, which Siddaramaiah claims was gifted to his wife in 1998. In 2014, MUDA acquired the land for development without permission, and his wife, Parvathi applied for compensation. She was given 14 residential plots, totalling 38,284 square feet, in prime residential areas and worth over ₹8 crore as compensation, raising questions about the disparity in value compared to the original land. The petitioner, activist, Snehamayi Krishna, alleged that the exchange unfairly benefited the family.

In September 2024, the Karnataka high court allowed an investigation by the Lokayukta into the land allotment. On November 5 last year, the court directed the Lokayukta police to submit a status report following the petition filed by Krishna, who sought a CBI probe.

Leader of the Opposition, the BJP’s R Ashoka took on the Lokayukta investigation, accusing it of being compromised and biased. He claimed the Lokayukta police, functioning under the state government’s authority, could not be expected to conduct an impartial probe. “We had information about this clean chit from last week itself. The Lokayukta police, operating under the state government’s authority, are completely compromised. Their postings are decided by the government, and they act accordingly.”

Ashoka further alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed ₹300 crore worth of assets and evidence of illegal cash transactions related to the case.

“This is a ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 crore fraud, possibly the biggest loot of public funds in Karnataka’s history. Ministers and even the chief minister are complicit in this. The Lokayukta report is a mere eyewash to protect them,” Ashoka asserted.

Demanding a CBI probe, Ashoka said only an independent investigation could uncover the truth. He also asked the BJP and its ally the Janata Dal (Secular) to launch protests in Bengaluru and Mysuru to demand action.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of undermining the Lokayukta’s independence to secure a favourable outcome. “From the outset, we have been demanding a CBI investigation into the MUDA scam for the sake of transparency. The people of Karnataka are now eagerly awaiting the high court’s decision in this matter,” Vijayendra said.

The petitioner in the case, Krishna, also raised serious concerns over the Lokayukta’s neutrality and investigative methods.

When questioned about the allegations and the Lokayukta report, chief minister Siddaramaiah responded, “I don’t know about this.”

Home minister G Parameshwara said: “I have not seen this report. So, I can’t comment”

“I do not have information about the current stage of the investigation or what has transpired. The matter is in court, and the next hearing is on the 28 (of January). It is expected that the report will likely be submitted by then. However, the report has not been submitted yet. If it had been submitted, we would have known what the outcome is,” said AS Ponnanna, MLA and the chief minister’s legal advisor.

Reacting to the Opposition’s attack on the government, he added: “Doubt is disease. The leaders of the opposition are suffering from this illness. It’s not possible to respond to that. Whatever is done, there will always be suspicion about it. The high court has given its verdict. The Lokayukta is an institution in Karnataka that investigates transparently and independently.”