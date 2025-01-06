Siddaramaiah: No politics behind dinner by Congress leaders at Jarkiholi’s residence

Amid a controversy over the dinner hosted by chief minister for state cabinet ministers and MLAs, Siddaramaiah on Sunday rejected claims of politics behind hosting the event. Siddaramaiah told reporters that there was no politics behind hosting dinner with ministers at the residence of PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi. “Media persons are unnecessarily giving political colour to it,” he said. (ANI)

Siddaramaiah told reporters that there was no politics behind hosting dinner with ministers at the residence of PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi. “Media persons are unnecessarily giving political colour to it,” he said.

The dinner was hosted at Jarkiholi’s residence on Thursday. Besides a few ministers, it was attended by leaders from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC communities. However, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, president of state Congress party, could not attend the event as he is on a private visit to Turkey.

The timing and composition of the meeting have drawn speculations of a “strong infighting” in the Congress.

BJP MP and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday said: “While Shivakumar is trying to remove the chief minister, whose image has taken a beating due to the MUDA scam, the chief minister is now trying to cut down on Shivakumar’s stature by removing him from the KPCC president’s post.”

He said the infighting would finally lead to the fall of the government.

Reacting to the claims, Jarkiholi dismissed any political interpretation. Speaking in Belagavi, he called the meeting a routine gathering and said: “It was a sudden decision after the cabinet meeting. Moreover, it wasn’t the first time as such meetings have been held about 8-10 times in the past 20 months.”

Jarkiholi explained that discussions during the meeting centered on improving governance and planning for the 2028 elections. On the AHINDA (backward classes, minorities, and Dalits) representation, he said: “Yes, the majority of leaders belonged to AHINDA communities. However, there was an invite for everybody. Some did not come due to their own reasons, while others, like deputy CM DK Shivakumar, were abroad.”

On the absence of Shivakumar, leader of opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka alleged that Shivakumar was losing grip within the party.

“In your absence, cabinet meetings are being held, and significant decisions, such as a 15% hike in bus ticket fares, are being made. What does it signify when such decisions are taken without the presence of the deputy chief minister and the party’s state president?” Ashoka asked.

He added, “DK Shivakumar, the time has come to act on your bold declaration in the Assembly that you would wrest power.”

Referring to Shivakumar’s earlier humorous comment about his astrologer advising him to seize power, Ashoka said, “Does this mean that within the Congress, you are present only in name but lack actual influence? Or is your assertiveness limited to media appearances?”

Transport minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said the meeting was of “like-minded people”. “I was not invited but my loyalty is with the ideals of the Congress,” he said.

With PTI inputs