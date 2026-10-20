Gangtok, Sikkim will host a week-long adventure tourism festival from November 1 to 7, featuring more than 20 activities in all six districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Sikkim Adventure Tourism Festival from Nov 1-7

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The Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 will be centred at Linkhim Tar in Namchi district, with attractions including paragliding, river rafting, ziplining, hot-air ballooning, mountain biking, trekking and birdwatching, officials said at a technical briefing here.

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Additional Director of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Tenzing Gelay, said the festival was the first of its kind in the state and would help boost the local economy by attracting visitors and showcasing Sikkim's diverse outdoor experiences.

Kazi Sherpa, Additional Director and Principal of the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism , said Linkhim Tar would serve as the main hub, while trekking expeditions and nature-based activities would be organised across different districts.

Paragliding will be among the major attractions, with Deputy Director Manoj Chettri saying participating team members had been trained and registered under Sikkim INSPIRES. Participants registering for the activity would also receive insurance coverage, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival will also feature the second edition of Tour de Sikkim, a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition covering around 253 km along the historic Silk Route and reaching an altitude of approximately 4,279 metres, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival will also feature the second edition of Tour de Sikkim, a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition covering around 253 km along the historic Silk Route and reaching an altitude of approximately 4,279 metres, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy Director Brinda Mohan Subba said bicycle rentals would be available at nominal rates. Trekking routes to be promoted include the Heart of Sikkim Trek and the Dzongri-Singalila Round Trek.

Birdwatching experiences are also planned in East and West Sikkim, covering the Rongli-Lungthu-Zuluk-Pangolakha landscape and the Pelling-Khecheopalri-Khangchendzonga landscape, respectively, with an emphasis on conservation awareness and nature-based tourism.

The festival will also feature the Gangtok Adventure Relay, for which the participation fee has been fixed at ₹7,500 per person, Under Secretary Namgyal Lepcha said.

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Assistant Director Shrijana Pradhan said registrations and ticket bookings would be available online through the official website, https://adventurefest.sikkimtourism.co.in, and designated offline channels. An offline ticket counter will also be set up at MG Marg in Gangtok to provide information and facilitate ticket purchases for eligible activities.

Officials said activities would be conducted under designated operational and safety protocols, with trained personnel and certified operators wherever applicable. Participants have been advised to check the official website for schedules, fees, eligibility criteria and safety guidelines.

The festival aims to promote sustainable tourism, encourage local participation and create livelihood opportunities while showcasing Sikkim's adventure and nature-based tourism potential.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.