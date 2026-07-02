Sikkim: Eurasian Lynx captured on cam for 1st time; 2nd record in eastern Himalayas

The Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) has been photographed for the first time in Sikkim, in what represents only the second photographic record of the species in the entire Eastern Himalayan region. The photograph, from January 2026, but shared on Wednesday, is from a camera-trap deployed at 5,250 metres on the Tso Lhamo plateau in Mangan district as part of a long-term snow leopard and rangeland monitoring programme by WWF-India and the Sikkim forest department. Anecdotal reports of the Eurasian lynx in Sikkim had circulated in the region for years.

The only previous documented record of the species in the eastern Himalayas came last year with the first-ever photographic record from Arunachal Pradesh, by WWF-India and the Arunachal environment, forest, and climate change department. In India, the western Himalayan region, typically Ladakh, is the stronghold of the Eurasian Lynx, with key habitats including the Hemis National Park, Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, the Tso-Kar basin, Nubra Valley, and the Rangdum valley in Kargil.

WWF India officials said although anecdotal reports of the Eurasian lynx in Sikkim had circulated in the region for years, this discovery provides the first confirmed photographic evidence of its presence in the state.

“The record was obtained as part of a long-term snow leopard and rangeland monitoring programme jointly led by the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, and WWF-India. The programme monitors population trends and seasonal distribution of snow leopards and associated high-altitude species, and assesses the ecological condition of trans-Himalayan rangelands,” WWF India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Eurasian lynx is a medium-sized wild cat distinguished by its characteristic ear tufts and short tail, and is well-adapted to cold, high-altitude environments. The Tso Lhamo plateau, a high-altitude cold desert ecosystem characterised by extreme climatic conditions and low human density, evidently supports a broader assemblage of trans-Himalayan wildlife than previously documented, WWF India said.

The same monitoring exercise recorded snow leopard, Pallas’s cat, Tibetan wolf, Tibetan sand fox, Tibetan gazelle, Tibetan argali, and southern kiang, making it an important habitat locally.

Udai Gurung, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Sikkim, said the photographic confirmation was a proud moment for Sikkim. “It highlights the ecological significance of our high-altitude rangelands and reinforces our commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems. The Lachen Dzumsa’s cooperation in facilitating access to these remote areas has been important to this work.”

The survey identified opportunities for conservation, such as implementing wildlife-friendly traffic management, establishing sustainable waste-management systems, and conducting regular sterilisation and vaccination drives for the growing population of free-ranging dogs and health camps for the livestock.

“Following our 2025 record in Arunachal Pradesh, the Sikkim record confirms that the Eurasian lynx has a broader presence in the Eastern Himalayas than was previously understood. What we are documenting at Tso Lhamo is not a single species occurrence; it is a high-altitude ecosystem of exceptional conservation value. Sustaining long-term, systematic monitoring across these landscapes is essential if we are to understand and protect what is here,” said Rishi Kumar Sharma, head, Himalayas Programme, WWF-India.