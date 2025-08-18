'Since opposition isn't...': Shashi Tharoor's shoutout to Shubhanshu Shukla

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday lauded astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS), calling it a “powerful symbol” of India’s human spaceflight ambitions and a crucial precursor to the upcoming Gaganyaan programme. Shashi Tharoor lauded Shubhanshu Shukla for the feats he achieved in space.

“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS. It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had urged opposition parties to join a special Lok Sabha discussion on Shukla’s mission and India’s space programme. Several opposition leaders, seeking a discussion on alleged voter fraud, said they will not participate in the session.

The senior Congress leader noted that Shukla’s flight gave the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) “invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations,” including first-hand insights into spacecraft systems, launch procedures, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity. These, he said, would be crucial in “de-risking and refining” Gaganyaan.

Tharoor highlighted that the mission tested Indian systems and protocols in a live space environment and generated scientific findings - from human health studies to plant growth experiments - that would directly shape life-support and medical systems for future Indian spaceflights.

Beyond its technical gains, he stressed the diplomatic significance of the mission, describing it as a milestone in “global space diplomacy” that demonstrated India’s readiness for multilateral cooperation and opened new avenues for joint research and investment.

“Commander Shukla’s historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation’s imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies — all essential for sustaining India’s long-term space goals. Well done,” Tharoor said.