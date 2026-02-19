Single mother’s child entitled to her name, caste in school: Bombay HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has held that a minor child raised exclusively by a single mother is entitled to carry her mother’s name and caste in school records, observing that the welfare and best interests of the child must remain the paramount consideration. A woman plays with her child, on the eve of Mother's Day in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) (AP)

The court said that compelling a minor to carry, in her educational records, the caste identity of a person who has completely disconnected himself from her would be contrary to social reality and fairness. It further observed that recognition of a single mother as a complete parent for the purposes of a child’s civic identity is not an act of charity, but an expression of constitutional fidelity.

The ruling came on a petition filed in 2025 by a 12-year-old girl and her single mother, challenging a communication issued by the education officer on June 2, 2025, which rejected their request for correction of the minor student’s name and caste in school records.

The pleadings showed that at the time of birth and initial documentation, the father’s name was entered in the child’s birth certificate and subsequently carried into school records. However, circumstances later changed fundamentally. After the father was accused in a criminal case arising out of a sexual offence against the mother, the child remained in the exclusive custody of her mother.

The petitioners contended that the continued presence of the father’s name and surname in the school records did not merely amount to an inaccuracy but created an avoidable social vulnerability for a child who must grow up, study and form her identity in a society where names often signify family history and lineage.

The state government opposed the plea by relying on the Secondary School Code, asserting that such corrections were impermissible. At the same time, it acknowledged that administrative registers exist to record facts in aid of welfare and governance, and are neither meant to fossilise identity irrespective of changed circumstances nor to compel the continuation of an entry merely because a particular format was once followed.

Holding that the relief sought was not a matter of preference but of preventing official records from becoming instruments of compulsory and stigmatic attachment, a division bench of justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar relied on a government resolution dated March 14, 2024. The resolution, the court noted, records a policy rationale rooted in equality and dignity, and mandates that in government records, including school and educational documents, the mother’s name be mandatorily included.

“This is not an isolated policy flourish. It reflects the Government’s recognition that mother-centric identity entries are not contrary to law, but are an affirmation of constitutional values in administrative practice,” the bench observed. It added that a school record is a public document that follows a child across years, institutions and sometimes into the professional domain.

The court held that a child raised exclusively by her mother cannot be compelled to carry the father’s name and surname merely because the format once demanded it. “If the lived guardianship is maternal, the record cannot insist on paternal visibility as a matter of routine, and then call it administrative neutrality,” the bench remarked.

It further observed that the assumption that identity must necessarily flow through the father is not a neutral administrative default but a social presumption inherited from a patriarchal structure that treated lineage as male property and women as appendages for purposes of public identity. To insist on such a presumption in contemporary India, particularly in cases of single motherhood and exclusive maternal custody, imposes a structural burden on women and their children, the court said.

The bench also noted that in India, name and caste entries in school records can shape social perception, peer conduct, access to entitlements and a child’s own psychological sense of belonging. In such circumstances, the continued reflection of the father’s caste does not correspond to the minor’s lived social identity or her legally recognised guardianship. “The determination of caste, particularly in atypical or exceptional factual settings, cannot be restricted to a matter of biological descent alone,” the court observed.

Allowing the correction of the child’s name and caste, the bench concluded, “Recognition of a single mother as the full source of a child’s civic identity name, including lineage descriptor and caste, where the facts warrant, does not dilute society but, on the contrary, civilises it.”