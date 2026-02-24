Six members of family killed in Meerut fire

Six members of a family, including a pair of twin six-month-old girls, were killed after a fire gutted a three-storey residential building at Lisari Gate in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut late on Monday. Neighbours managed to rescue six people trapped on the first floor. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire on the ground floor of the building, which was used to store garments, while the male members of the family were out for evening prayers. By the time residents upstairs realised what was happening, flames engulfed the lower level and spread to the staircase, blocking escape.Neighbours managed to rescue six people trapped on the first floor using a ladder.

Police and fire brigade teams were unable to access the upper floor because of intense heat, thick smoke, and the narrow lane leading to the building. Firefighters eventually reached the site through neighbouring rooftops and broke a wall to gain access. They found five children unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Seven people trapped inside were eventually rescued.

An elderly family member suffered burn injuries and was admitted for treatment. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.

Police superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh said the fire department and police responded immediately. He added that the congested locality made access difficult for firefighters.

Police said some locals claimed the fire may have started due to a gas leak. The exact cause is under investigation. A large stock of fabric stored inside the building is believed to have intensified the blaze.

Chief fire officer Surendra Singh said the blaze has been extinguished, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the injured are receiving treatment. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the fire.