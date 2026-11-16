Six months on, Data Protection Board of India still without chairperson, members

The registration framework for Consent Managers under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, took effect last week, but the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI), which will register them, still has no chairperson or members, six months after applications were invited.

On May 6, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a circular, inviting applications for the role of a DPBI chairperson and four members, within 30 days. (Unsplash)

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A Consent Manager is an entity registered with the board to offer an accessible, transparent and interoperable platform to Data Principals – the individuals whose data is processed – to give, manage, review and withdraw consent. Consent Managers are accountable to Data Principals. To register, a company must be incorporated in India and have adequate technical, operational and financial capacity, including a net worth of at least ₹2 crore.

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On May 6, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a circular, inviting applications for the role of a DPBI chairperson and four members, within 30 days.

“As of November 14, the appointments had not been finalised,” a ministry official told HT on the condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} On November 14, MeitY launched the DPBI portal – dpbi.gov.in – for eligible companies to apply for the role of Consent Managers. According to a ministry release, the board is required to review the applications against the requirements and register the companies that meet the qualifications. The list of registered Consent Managers will be published on the board’s website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 14, MeitY launched the DPBI portal – dpbi.gov.in – for eligible companies to apply for the role of Consent Managers. According to a ministry release, the board is required to review the applications against the requirements and register the companies that meet the qualifications. The list of registered Consent Managers will be published on the board’s website. {{/usCountry}}

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The DPBI was formally set up on November 13 last year, without any leadership, as per the framework of the DPDP. It was notified under sections 18(1) (referring to the constitution of the board) and 18(3) (pertaining to the headquarters) of the DPDP Act, with its head office in the National Capital Region (NCR).

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The May 6 circular described the Board as an independent adjudicatory authority and a “digital-by-design” institution. The Board will be able to inquire into personal data breaches and non-compliance, issue directions to fix them, and impose monetary penalties under the Act and the DPDP Rules, 2025, the circular said.

The chairperson will be entitled to a consolidated monthly salary of ₹4.5 lakh and each member, ₹4 lakh, with no house or car. Any pension or other retirement benefits an appointee receives will be deducted from the salary. Appointees are deemed public servants, and they cannot take up any job for a year after leaving office without the Centre’s prior approval.

The norms also say the chairperson must have held a post equivalent to additional secretary or above. Alternatively, they must have been no more than one level below the head of a reputed academic, policy or research institution, or of a company with a paid-up capital of ₹100 crore or a turnover of ₹500 crore.

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Members need joint secretary-equivalent rank, or a position no more than two levels below the head of such an organisation. At least one member must be a legal expert. A search-cum-selection committee will consider the shortlisted names.

The other key parts of the law are due to come into force on May 13 next year. These cover the rights of Data Principals, the obligations of Data Fiduciaries, and the Board’s inquiry and penalty processes.