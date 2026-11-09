New Delhi, Society expects women to manage homes, earn livelihoods, support families and provide emotional strength, but continues to discriminate against them, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said, calling for a fundamental change in attitudes towards women.

Society expects women to do everything but fails to respect them: NCW chief

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In an interview with PTI, the National Commission for Women chief said governments have introduced several laws to protect women, but these alone cannot bring the necessary transformation.

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"I also find it a bit surprising that society expects everything from women. Whether taking care of the home, it should be the mother, wife, sister, or daughter. She should stand firm in everything, stand on her own feet, earn, support everyone, do household chores, and provide emotional support. She must do all this; we cannot function without her," Rahatkar said.

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Despite the significant contribution women make to their families and society, discrimination and violence against them remain a concern, she said.

"Sometimes I feel very surprised and saddened that in a country that has respected women so much, not just today but for centuries, discrimination against women still occurs sometimes. This bothers me deeply," the NCW chief said.

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{{^usCountry}} "When domestic violence happens to that very mother, sister, or daughter, it hurts deeply. There is an urgent need to change society's mindset regarding domestic violence," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When domestic violence happens to that very mother, sister, or daughter, it hurts deeply. There is an urgent need to change society's mindset regarding domestic violence," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahatkar said governments had introduced several laws to protect women and the fear of legal consequences has helped reduce incidents of violence, but it is not enough.

"The law alone cannot achieve everything. Society's attitude towards women and the perspective through which they are viewed must become broader and more respectful, requiring significant effort," she said.

She underlined how crimes against women are evolving, with newer challenges emerging with changing times.

"... with time, crimes and attitudes change. Working women frequently face sexual harassment and numerous new challenges are constantly emerging before us," she said.

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Flagging the growing threat of cybercrimes, Rahatkar said the rapid rise in such offences is also a matter of serious concern.

"Society's thinking is evolving, but sometimes this changing mindset divides rather than unites people. Therefore, we must address these issues and ensure that women are respected and safe in every place and sector," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.