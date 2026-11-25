A five-year-old tribal boy was burnt alive after a fire, triggered by an explosion in a solar panel battery, gutted his thatched house in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Tuesday, police said.

The child was sleeping alone when a solar battery explosion triggered a fire that gutted his thatched house in Nandyal district, police said. more less

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The incident took place at around 1pm at Balapalathippa hamlet, under Erramatam gram panchayat in Kothapalli mandal.

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The deceased was identified as Dharma Teja, the younger son of an agricultural labourer. The family belongs to the Chenchu tribal community.

Kothapalli police inspector R Jayashankar told HT that the boy was sleeping alone inside the house when the fire broke out. “The elder son had gone to his grandfather’s place nearby, while the father had gone to the agricultural fields for work and the mother was washing clothes outside the hut,” he said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was triggered by an explosion in the battery connected to a solar panel installed on the roof of the thatched house. The flames quickly spread through the structure, trapping the sleeping child inside, Jayashankar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharathamma and some local residents tried desperately to rescue the boy but could not enter the burning house because of the intensity of the flames. “Despite their efforts, Dharma Teja was charred to death,” the inspector said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharathamma and some local residents tried desperately to rescue the boy but could not enter the burning house because of the intensity of the flames. “Despite their efforts, Dharma Teja was charred to death,” the inspector said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jayashankar said the entire hamlet had no electricity connection until recently and most of the houses had installed solar panels on their rooftops with government assistance for power supply. “Some of the houses have recently got the electricity connections, but this family is yet to get the connection and has been using only solar power,” he said.

The fire completely gutted the hut, destroying rice stocks and other household belongings worth around ₹1 lakh. Kothapalli Tahsildar Usharani visited the affected family and provided immediate financial assistance of ₹5,000 to help them cope with the tragedy.