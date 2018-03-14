Soldier injured in Pakistan firing on LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Police said the soldier was injured in Pakistan army firing on Dharti village in Balakote sector.india Updated: Mar 14, 2018 22:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Jammu
A soldier was injured Wednesday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.
“A soldier was injured in Pakistan army firing on Dharti village in Balakote sector of Poonch. Injured in his right leg, he was shifted to army hospital for treatment,” said a police officer.