Dharavshiv, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath said on Wednesday that farmers have lost almost everything in flood-ravaged Dharashiv district, and some relaxations will need to be done while extending assistance to them. Some norms will need to be relaxed while providing aid to farmers: Shinde in flood-hit Dharashiv

He was speaking to reporters after visiting affected areas in the district in the Marathwada region along with Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant. During the tour, Shinde interacted with farmers and other citizens.

Unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, over the past four days had claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares, officials had said on Tuesday. Dharashiv is a part of the region.

Shinde said the government would help the farmers who have suffered losses due to the floods and recent torrential downpours.

“This is a major calamity. People have lost almost everything. While helping the flood-hit farmers, we have to relax some conditions. We have also spoken to the electricity department officials, and they have started work on a war footing to resume power supply,” he said.

The deputy CM said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force rescued people from flooded areas and airlifted several persons to safer places.

Parties should not indulge in politics and instead, come out to help all those affected, he said.

Sena leader Sawant interrupted Shinde to target Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for accusing the Maharashtra government of insensitivity by putting political banners on trucks carrying aid to Dharashiv district.

“If he comes here with a kilo of foodgrain and a litre of water, I’ll applaud him. He knows only to point out flaws. They did not visit even a single house. Earlier, during the Kolhapur floods, it was Eknath Shinde who helped people," said Sawant.

The Marathwada region had recorded 823.8 mm rainfall till Tuesday morning, against the average expected downpour of 640.8 mm for the period, according to officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.