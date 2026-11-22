Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said some individuals still hesitate to acknowledge that 50 crore people have been pulled out of poverty in the country, in an apparent dig at the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File)

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Addressing BJP workers virtually during a post-Diwali 'Sneh Milan' programme organised across all 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat, he said the achievement reflected the success of his government's policies and efforts.

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"All those who sacrificed their lives for independence, all those who dedicated their lives to freedom, all those who spent their youth in jails for independence, wherever their souls may be, today they must be the happiest seeing this World Bank report, thinking, 'finally, poverty is leaving my country'," he said.

According to a World Bank report, India's extreme poverty rate dropped sharply to 2.6 per cent in 2023 from 27.1 per cent in 2011, with the country lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty.

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{{^usCountry}} "A thousand years of slavery had impoverished us; for the first time after a thousand years of slavery, 50 crore people are coming out of poverty. There can be no greater satisfaction in life than this, no greater achievement than this," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A thousand years of slavery had impoverished us; for the first time after a thousand years of slavery, 50 crore people are coming out of poverty. There can be no greater satisfaction in life than this, no greater achievement than this," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he said, some people were still reluctant to acknowledge the achievement.

"I know many people still hesitate to say this aloud, because all of this happened during this period (BJP rule). They don't like it. Whether they like it or not, we have the satisfaction that our efforts have borne fruit," Modi said.

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Terming the development the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of citizens, he said coming generations would witness the country's "golden era".

"Our intention is true, our policy is right, our direction is right, and there is no shortcoming in our hard work," he said.

The BJP had organised the programme across all 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel listened to the PM's virtual address in his Ghatlodia constituency.

Modi said this year's Diwali was significant for him as it marked 25 years since he became Gujarat's CM in October 2001.

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He credited generations of BJP workers for supporting him in his political journey and said their hard work had enabled him to serve his home state and the country.

Recalling the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake, Modi said his first Diwali as chief minister was spent with affected families.

"That day, my belief became very strong that the true happiness of festivals, the true joy of festivals, lies in lighting a lamp of hope in someone else's life," he said.

Modi said the spirit of public participation had helped Gujarat overcome the devastation and transform Kutch into a new centre of hope. The reconstruction efforts subsequently spread across the state, leading to a wider transformation, he said.

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Recalling Gujarat's development journey, Modi said the state, once largely associated with trade, had expanded its presence in sectors such as agriculture, dairy, industries, semiconductors, petrochemicals, automobiles and green energy.

He said Gujarat's economic progress had contributed significantly to the country's development and reiterated his earlier slogan of achieving national development through Gujarat's development.

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Recalling the difficult years around 2001, he said party workers had gone door-to-door collecting 'sukhdi' (a traditional sweet) for poor families to provide them with essential nutrition. They had also arranged cattle fodder from different parts of the country during droughts and organised cattle camps, he said.

The PM said public participation had helped Gujarat overcome droughts and water shortages.

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"Campaigns to conserve water and construct check dams had gradually turned into mass movements, changing the situation in the state," he said.

The prime minister also referred to the Garib Kalyan Melas launched during his tenure as the CM in 2001, saying they helped build confidence among poor families and encouraged them to come out of poverty.

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"The experience gained from launching such programmes helped me create welfare schemes introduced by my government at the Centre after 2014," said the PM.

Modi recalled that when his government started opening bank accounts for the poor, critics questioned their utility, while similar doubts were raised over the provision of LPG connections to households that could not afford cylinder refills.

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"We kept making scheme after scheme and taking them to the last person in the queue. We proved what social justice means for those who are rightful claimants and in need. And who were the ones without bank accounts? Our Dalit families, tribal families, the oppressed and downtrodden, as well as the women," the PM said.

While bank accounts were opened, gas stoves arrived in homes, and electricity connections and Ayushman cards were distributed to the needy, he said.

"As a result of all these schemes, 50 crore people have come out of poverty," the PM added.

Modi urged BJP workers to keep national interest above party interests. He said the social harmony and unity developed in Gujarat would help the state and the country progress.

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He expressed confidence that Gujarat would achieve much more in the next 20 years than it had accomplished over the previous 25 years.