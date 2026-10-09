Sonam Wangchuk backs CJP stir in Delhi, but says he can't attend: 'Hope we won't let Bapu down'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday that he won't be participating in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Jantar Mantar protest on October 10, saying that he is busy making preparations for the upcoming winter.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday that he won't be attending CJP's October 10 protest in Delhi. (HT Photos )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ladakh-based activist quoted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz as he listed the winter preparations that included ‘making artificial glaciers for water security and experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security and to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas.’ Track latest updates on anti-CEC protest in Delhi

The CJP is holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 as part of its nationwide campaign demanding CEC Gyanesh Kuamr's resignation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) irregularities.

“Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes,” Wangchuk wrote on X, as he extended his wishes to the protesters and urged them to remain ‘peaceful at all costs’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Quoting Faiz, he wrote, “Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva…Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quoting Faiz, he wrote, “Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva…Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I hope we won't let Baapu down,” he wrote.

Wangchuk was one of the key figures of CJP's July protest when the youth-led movement took to streets demanding the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over examination irregularities. The activist sat on a a hunger strike for 26 days at Jantar Mantar in support of the protesting students and ended the indefinite strike on July 23 at a hospital in Gurugram in the presence of union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, saying that he broke the fast after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar has prompted unprecedented security clampdown across the national capital as Delhi Police denied permission for the stir. Extensive security arranagements have been announced including inetrnet shutdown around Jantar Mantar, closure of 45 metri stations, deployment of additional 25,000 police and intensive checks at city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, the sources said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Train services have also been disrupted as nearly two dozen North Central Railway (NCR), Northern Railway (NR), and North Eastern Railway (NER) trains originating from various Uttar Pradesh cities and connecting the state to Delhi have been cancelled ahead of the CJP protest.