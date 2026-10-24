Sonia Gandhi makes X debut, recalls falling in love with Rajiv Gandhi: ‘My journey of love began in Cambridge’

As her memoir Belonging nears its release on November 10, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has revisited memories of falling in love with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their first meeting at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson (CPP) and MP Sonia Gandhi, right, during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. (AICC)

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In her debut post on X, Gandhi shared a glimpse into the beginnings of their relationship through a video that appears to be part of a conversation about her book.

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Seen looking through photographs and responding to questions from an unseen interviewer, Gandhi described Rajiv as “very good-looking” and gentle, recalling that his gentleness was what particularly struck her when they first met.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares first look of upcoming memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’

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Sonia Gandhi recalls her first meeting with Rajiv

{{^usCountry}} Recalling how they first met, Gandhi said she had been searching for a place in England where she could find food closer to what she was used to eating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling how they first met, Gandhi said she had been searching for a place in England where she could find food closer to what she was used to eating. {{/usCountry}}

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“Food in England in those days was awful. In those days, you didn't have so many restaurants, you know, like you have today,” she said.

She said she eventually discovered Varsity Restaurant, a Greek eatery in Cambridge frequented by European and Indian students.

“And then, we discovered this place. It was a Greek restaurant, where many European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant,” she recalled.

Gandhi said a common friend introduced them, and she felt an immediate connection.

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“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that you know he was someone I would really love to be with. And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him,” she said.

The two later became friends and spent time together at parties, sightseeing outings and student gatherings. Gandhi also recalled attending a Valentine's party with other students.

“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that, of course, I'll never forget when I first met him,” she said.

In a message accompanying the memoir announcement, Gandhi reflected on the beginning of their relationship, writing: “In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began.”

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“Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she added, referring to the release of 'Belonging'.

Reacting to her debut on the platform, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on X that Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi’s story was one of love, loss and enduring commitment.

“The story of Sonia Ji and Rajiv Ji feels like a midsummer night’s dream - beautiful, idyllic, almost too perfect until a dark cloud of tragedy shattered it,” Khera wrote.