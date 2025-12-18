SP leader RK Chaudhary says ‘burning bodies causing pollution’, invites BJP's sharp attack

Amid the ongoing pollution issue in Delhi and several other North Indian cities, a Samajwadi Party leader on Thursday claimed that burning of dead bodies is contributing to pollution, inviting a sharp rebuttal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). File photo of SP leader RK Chaudhary and BJP leader Giriraj Singh.(ANI/PTI)

SP leader RK Chaudhary, while referring to the issue of pollution, said burning bodies release carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, and it burns oxygen in the atmosphere. He also referred to Holika Dahan and said that the burning of wood during the festival contributes to pollution.

"When bodies are burnt, they release carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, and it burns oxygen in the atmosphere. Even during the lighting of fire on Holika Dahan, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide are released. Our country is not serious about air pollution. This is not about religion but the environment," Chuadhary told ANI news agency.

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh took a sharp objection to the remark and said, "I don't know whether he is Hindu or Muslim."

"He should change his religion. I don't know if RK Chaudhary is a Hindu or a Muslim," Giriraj told the news agency.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also criticised Chaudhary's statement, saying that Chuadhary only wants to attack the Hindu religion instead of looking at other causes of pollution.

"He cannot see the pollution emanating from vehicles, stubble burning, he just wants to launch an attack on the Hindu religion, that's why he is giving such misleading statements. This is very sad," Manan Kumar Mishra said.

Several north Indian cities are under the grip of smog as cold wave approaches. While Delhi has been reeling with the worst air quality this year, several other cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana remains under the grip of polluted air.

While the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi was 373, Lucknow recorded 195 AQI, Chandigarh 266, Jaipur 198, Dehradun 243, and Bhubaneswar 298.

The AQI in NCR region remained high, with Greater Noida at 344, Gurugram 276 and Ghaziabad 339, according to CPCB data.