Spectators’ stand collapses at Kabaddi tournament in Telangana, at least 100 injured
Spectators’ stand collapses at Kabaddi tournament in Telangana, at least 100 injured

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened as the gallery stand was overcrowded.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST

At least 100 spectators were injured when a gallery stand collapsed minutes before the inauguration of the 47th junior national Kabaddi championship in Telangana’s Suryapet town on Monday, the police said.

More than 5,000 spectators thronged the event which was organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association in association with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district at the district police grounds.

The event was to be inaugurated by state energy minister G Jagadish Reddy at the district police grounds. State sports minister V Srinivas Goud was also present on the occasion.

According to Suryapet district superintendent of police (SP) R Bhaskaran, preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened as the gallery stand was overcrowded.

“We have moved the injured to Suryapet government hospital. Two of them, who sustained serious injuries, were taken to Hyderabad. If any others require better treatment, they would also be sent to Hyderabad. We are investigating the case,” Bhaskaran said, without elaborating further.

An eyewitness told the local reporters that three different galleries were constructed with wooden planks and iron bars, each at a height of 20 ft and a width of 240 feet. “The total capacity of each stand is around 1,500. However, there was a heavy rush at the event and the spectators occupied the gallery more than its capacity which led to the sudden collapse of the stand,” the eyewitness said.

Over 1,500 participants from 29 states were taking part in the sports event which was being organised in Telangana for the first time. The matches are being conducted on synthetic kabaddi mats on league-cum-knock out format under floodlights on all four days.

