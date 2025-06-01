Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding car hits four vehicles, rams into government quarter in Bhubaneswar; 3 hurt

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The car crashed into a roadside government quarter near Unit-2 petrol pump in Bhubaneswar.

At least three persons were seriously injured, when a speeding car hit four vehicles and crashed into a government quarter on a busy market area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, police said.

Three injured as speeding car hits 4 vehicles in Bhubaneswar(Representative image/Pixabay)
Three injured as speeding car hits 4 vehicles in Bhubaneswar(Representative image/Pixabay)

According to the police, the speeding car, moving from AG Square to Rajmahal Square here, first hit an auto rickshaw and then hit two parked cars and another rickshaw before ramming into a roadside government quarter near Unit-2 petrol pump in Bhubaneswar.

On getting information, police with the help of locals rescued the injured persons and sent them to a local hospital here for treatment, the police said.

The eyewitnesses alleged that the driver of the car which caused the accident was under the influence of alcohol. The Capital Police Station officials detained the car driver and started an investigation into the accident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Speeding car hits four vehicles, rams into government quarter in Bhubaneswar; 3 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On