Speeding Mini Cooper driven by Goa businessman's son kills hotel staffer, injures another

Panaji: The Goa police have arrested the 21-year-old son of a Goa businessman for rash and negligent driving after a high-end Mini Cooper S car he was driving at high speed knocked over a motorcycle, killing Diksha Parwadkar, 23, a staff working at the Taj Convention Centre. The accident took place at the Dona Paula, an upscale locality of the capital City of Panjim on Sunday night. (HT photo/sourced)

The accident took place at Dona Paula, an upscale locality of capital city, Panjim, on Sunday night.

Parwadkar, who was returning home from work after her shift, likely died on the spot, police said, while her colleague, D Arunkumar, who was riding the motorcycle was grievously injured.

The accused identified as Darius Dias, 21, son of Goa based businessman, Andrew Dias, who runs several businesses including a bakery and cafe, hotels among others, was reportedly speeding at the time of the accident, police said.

“After the accident both the injured victims were shifted for treatment, and while Arunkumar is grievously injured, Diksha was declared dead on arrival. We have registered a case against the driver and have placed him under arrest,” a police official said.

Parwadkar, who hails from Parwad a village in the Western Ghats that falls in Karnataka along Goa's southern border, was employed at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Dona Paula, a business hotel and was employed at the front desk.

According to the police, the two were flung over 50 metres from the point of the accident which took place right outside the hotel gate, indicating that the sports car was being driven at speed.

“The car was a brand new vehicle and was likely purchased a few days prior to the accident,” the police official said. The police have registered a case under section 106 of the BNS (causing death by negligence) besides sections under the Motor Vehicle Act for rash and negligent driving. Preliminary tests for blood alcohol have returned negative, police said but that a test of blood samples was awaited.