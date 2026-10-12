Speeding truck kills 3, injures one on Meerut-Karnal highway; driver flees: Cop

Three men, including a clerk at an inter-college, died and another was injured after a speeding truck hit them while they were crossing the Meerut-Karnal highway near Dabthua village in Meerut district’s Sardhana area on Sunday night, police said. The truck driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle.

Passers-by and locals rushed to help and informed the police. (Representational)

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The accident occurred around 10.30pm when Ramesh (55), Sushil (47), Amar (30) and Rohit, all residents of Dabthua village were crossing the highway. A speeding truck coming from Meerut hit them, killing Ramesh, Sushil and Amar on the spot. Rohit sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Passers-by and locals rushed to help and informed the police.

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Superintendent of police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar confirmed the deaths and said police took custody of the bodies and sent them for postmortem examination. He also said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but police have seized the vehicle and launched a search for the driver.

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Ramesh worked as a clerk at Kisan Inter College in Muradnagar, Sushil ran a grocery shop in the village, and Amar worked as a labourer. Rohit is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.