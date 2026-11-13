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SpiceJet board to consider fundraising proposal on November 18

In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 14:52:08 IST
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Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its board will consider a proposal for raising fresh funds on November 18.

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital. (File Photo/Reuters)
SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital. (File Photo/Reuters)

In recent times, the airline has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights.

Also Read | DGCA carrying out scrutiny of SpiceJet: Minister

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital.

Also Read | ₹35.85 crore">Dubai airport operator stops SpiceJet check-in over non-payment of around 35.85 crore

The fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode," it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent to 8.67 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

The airline's domestic market share dropped to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August, according to the latest DGCA data.

 
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