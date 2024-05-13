Srinagar Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 4: 1st major election since Article 370 abrogation | Top updates

Voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the fourth phase. This is the first major election in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 24 candidates are in the fray in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials along with security personnel arrive at a red polling station on the eve of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Srinagar on Sunday.(ANI)

The Srinagar seat comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts. There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency.

Voting began at 7am in Srinagar, as part of the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Across India, more than 1,700 candidates are in contention in the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, polling was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was split into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. There is no longer a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Ladakh.

