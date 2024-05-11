High-octane campaigning for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat ends

The campaigning for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat came to an end on Saturday evening with all the top leaders making a last attempt to woo the voters. The Srinagar parliamentary constituency will go to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of polls. Supporters of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) party during an election campaign rally addressed by candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)

The National Conference held a big roadshow in the city making a last call to motivate the voters.

“Concluding campaign trail for JKNC parliamentary candidate Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, JKNC Team Lal Chowk led by VP province & CI @ahsanpardesi organised a roadshow in various parts of the constituency,” wrote Aga Ruhullah on ‘X’ while posting pictures of the roadshow that passed through business nerve centre Lal chowk.

The PDP and the Apni Party also held series of programmes on the last day of the campaigning. The PDP, however, alleged that their supporters and workers are being harassed and questioned the imposition of Section 144 in various parts of the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti

held Conference in Srinagar in which she questioned the imposition of Section 144 on polling day.

Even the PDP Srinagar candidate, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra blamed some officials for trying to influence the polls and sought the intervention of home minister.

“Dear @PMOIndiaand @HMOIndia, actions of certain officials influenced by one political party are reminiscent of the mistakes made by Congress and NC in 1987. Arrests, harassment, and raids on PDP workers undermine the essence of democracy. We demand free and fair elections. Manipulating elections equals rigging and echoes the dark days of 1987, killing hopes in democracy. Hope you won’t let anyone derail the process,” Parra wrote on X.

Parra also alleged their polling agents are being arrested. “Sad to see police arresting and unlawfully detaining polling agents of the J&K Peoples Democratic Party in the central Kashmir parliament constituency.

@ECISVEEP@ceo_UTJK@SpokespersonECI@JmuKmrPolice,” Parra said in another post on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been established around all the polling stations in the parliamentary constituency.