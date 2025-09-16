Stalin launches 'Anbukkarangal' scheme, says DMK committed to public service

Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
PTI |
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 09:29 am IST

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticised those engaging in politics solely for the pursuit of power and said unlike them the DMK government was committed to serving the people and championing the cause of the common man.

Day in and day out, he strived hard meeting people, understanding their problems and coming up with viable solutions through welfare programmes like the Anbukkarangal initiative that he launched on Monday.

The Anbukkarangal scheme, launched on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, offers financial support to the education of orphaned children or those who have lost one parent.

The initiative provides monthly assistance of 2,000 to children upto the age of 18 and helps them continue their education without a break. The government would provide support to the children to pursue their higher education too.

"Our basic desire is our commitment to serve the people and champion the cause of the common man," the chief minister said.

Politics, Stalin said, is meant to serve the people. "And it is arduous. For us there’s no scope for luxury in politics… our leaders ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi trained us to work hard and this helps us to serve the people," he said.

But, some people think that politics is about coming to power and living for the sake of authority and in the process they forget about their responsibilities. They implement certain attractive schemes and gear up to face the polls with a desire for power.

The Anbukkarangal scheme was launched under the Thayumanavar scheme and the monthly aid would be provided to 6,082 children every month, the CM said.

"From now on, you don’t have to worry. I am here. I will take care of you safely," Stalin said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Stalin launches 'Anbukkarangal' scheme, says DMK committed to public service
