The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday said that it will support the delimitation bill proposed by the Centre saying that core demands of the party were included in the proposed bill. Senior DMK leader and former union minister A Raja said the decision was taken after deliberations during a key party meeting of MPs chaired by DMK chief MK Stalin.

File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin. (PTI)

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The decision was announced after the MPs meeting chaired by party chief MK Stalin held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. Earlier on Friday, Stalin had said that the party would not compromise on the state’s share of parliamentary representation.

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Stalin had reiterated two key demands – that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats remain at 7.18% even if the total number of constituencies is increased, and that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years.

Following the meeting on Saturday, Raja said that the DMK maintained consistency in ensuring Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent Lok Sabha share remained unaffected. The southern state's share is now set to increase to 7.21 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have passed a resolution that the DMK will extend its support to the current proposal—which is about to be tabled—to increase seats by 50 percent across all states. This is not a decision made today; while the DMK was in power, MK Stalin had already passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly. In line with the decision taken in that Assembly resolution, we have taken this decision," Raja said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have passed a resolution that the DMK will extend its support to the current proposal—which is about to be tabled—to increase seats by 50 percent across all states. This is not a decision made today; while the DMK was in power, MK Stalin had already passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly. In line with the decision taken in that Assembly resolution, we have taken this decision," Raja said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, leaders of the DMK, which has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha, had indicated that they might back the bill if written assurances of a proportional increase in the state’s Lok Sabha strength were given.

He noted that during the previous delimitation process in 1971, Tamil Nadu's share was 7.18 percent which was ‘allocated in a manner that did not harm the culture and civilisation of an India comprising diverse languages and diverse states.’

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Adding that the same practice must continue, Raja took a dig at the Congress and said, “That exact same limit must continue; even those who were in that alliance, including the Congress party, merely said 'we want to have fair delimitation.' Nowhere did anyone suggest any new strategy back then other than the phrase 'fair delimitation' or ‘just constituency reorganization’.”

He also sought to address the buzz that the DMK has broken ranks with the INDIA bloc to back the delimitation bill and said that the decision was taken with everyone, including the Congress, in consensus.

“Today, we have taken this decision in alignment with everyone who was part of that earlier consensus—including the Congress party and all INDIA Bloc party leaders—and in accordance with the decisions taken at the all-India level, both inside and outside Parliament,” Raja said.

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