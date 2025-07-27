Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple leaves 6 dead, CM Pushkar Dhami reacts

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 10:56 am IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the SDRF and other rescue teams have reached the stampede site.

At least six people died and several others were left seriously injured in a tragic stampede at the revered Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, citing Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar.

A stampede occurred at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday.(X)
A stampede occurred at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday.(X)

The injured are being rushed to the hospital following the stampede.

While what caused the stampede is yet to be ascertained, a large crowd reportedly gathered in the temple due to the holy Shraavana season.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the SDRF and other rescue teams have reached the stampede site, and relief operations are underway.

“SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored," Dhami wrote on X.

(This is a developing story)

