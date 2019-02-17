 A saree for Rs 10! Sale causes stampede-like situation at Hyderabad mall
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

A saree for Rs 10! Sale causes stampede-like situation at Hyderabad mall

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and has launched an investigation into the matter.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2019 17:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Hyderabad,mall,sarees
A stampede-like situation arose at a shopping mall in Siddipet of Hyderabad city after women thronged in large numbers to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) Representative Image.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A stampede-like situation arose at a shopping mall in Siddipet of Hyderabad city after women thronged in large numbers to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each.

Women and girls rushed to avail of the Rs 10 sarees, being offered by the CMR shopping mall and as word spread the number of customers began to swell creating a stampede, police said.

Several people were injured in the incident.

A woman also reportedly alleged that she lost her 5 tolas of gold chain, Rs 6000 cash, and a debit card.

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and has launched an investigation into the matter.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 17:27 IST

tags

more from india